ISL: Borja's hattrick powers FC Goa to first win of season over East Bengal FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 : FC Goa earned their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Friday, with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over East Bengal FC in an away clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The victory propelled the Gaurs to fifth place in the standings, with four points from three matches thus far.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez made three changes to the starting lineup that had been drawn against Mohammedan SC in their previous outing. Aakash Sangwan replaced Jay Gupta in defence, Rowllin Borges came in for Ayush Chhetri in midfield, and Carl McHugh started in place of the injured Armando Sadiku.

FC Goa struck early, with Borja Herrera opening the scoring in the 13th minute. East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder could only palm Dejan Drazic's cross into Borja's path, allowing the Spanish midfielder to fire home from the edge of the box.

Borja doubled his tally just seven minutes later, netting a milestone goal for FC Goa - their 350th in ISL historyafter Boris Singh stole the ball from Hijazi Maher and delivered a perfect cross for his teammate to finish with precision and make the Gaurs the first ISL team to reach the milestone of 350 goals.

Despite Goa's strong start, East Bengal found a way back into the game. In the 29th minute, Madih Talal converted a penalty for the hosts, marking the third spot-kick conceded by Goa in as many matches this season.

The second half saw more drama as Borja Herrera completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute. Picking up a long pass from Udanta Singh near the halfway line, Borja carried the ball into the box, deceived his marker with a feint, and unleashed a powerful shot into the far top corner to restore FC Goa's two-goal cushion.

However, the Gaurs were forced to dig deep in the closing stages. Carl McHugh, already on a yellow card, was sent off after picking up his second booking of the match. Moments later, East Bengal's David Lalhlansanga scored to make it 3-2, setting up a nervy finish for the visitors. Despite the late pressure, Goa held firm to claim all three points.

FC Goa will return to action at home as they face NorthEast United FC next at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

