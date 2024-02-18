ISL: Cleiton Silva's header helps East Bengal clinch 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 : Kolkata's East Bengal FC clinched a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday.

Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva's 11th-minute header ensured the visitors got the crucial three points and moved to the eighth spot in the ISL standings.

The Red & Gold Brigade came into this match seeking their first win in six games, especially after succumbing to consecutive losses to NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC in the tournament.

East Bengal's Nishu Kumar played a vital role on the left-hand side of the field as he kept a cross by beating his marker for Silva.

The Brazilian attacker made the right jump, meeting the ball perfectly and nodding it home to get the coveted lead.

In the second half, East Bengal's head coach didn't relent from the strategy even after an early lead. Victor Vazquez spotted reasonable open space on the right flank and he curled in a lateral delivery for the onrushing East Bengal FC defender Hijazi Maher inside the box.

Maher got at the end of the cross but couldn't keep control over his headed effort, but it also arguably showed a certain lack of promptness from the Hyderabad FC ranks to overcome the challenges thrown to them by the Kolkata-based club.

Hyderabad FC had more troubles coming their way as both Alex Saji and Joao Victor picked their second yellow cards and were sent off in the final minutes of the second half.

The Red and Golds have overtaken Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC with this win and will hope that the victory gives a good boost to their qualification prospects for the playoffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor