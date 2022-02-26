ISL: FC Goa looking to make amends with win over Mumbai City

FC Goa got off to a poor start this season, losing to Mumbai City by three goals in November. Come Saturday, they have the opportunity to make amends when they take on the Islanders once again. The season may be over for the Gaurs from a playoffs perspective. They, however, still have two league games remaining.

Derrick Pereira and his boys are aware that what they've got is an opportunity to end the season on a good note - and will relish the challenge posed by Mumbai City as they look to upset the applecart for the Islanders.

FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda echoed the above sentiment in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It's important to end the season positively because it sets the tone for our preparations ahead of the next league campaign. It's always difficult in circumstances like this when you are out of the playoffs race and have nothing to play for. But for the club, it's important to keep going. It's the same for the players also, as they have to keep themselves motivated to remain in this profession," Miranda said.

FC Goa are sadly no longer in the playoffs race. With 18 points from 18 matches, currently good enough for ninth place in the ISL standings. The Gaurs, however, can hope to finish as high as seventh - provided they win the remaining two games and other results go their way.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, are still in the playoffs race. Only Hyderabad FC have been able to secure a top-four spot so far with Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC competing with the Islanders for the remaining three playoff berths.

Their upcoming contest against the Gaurs is hence a must-win affair for Des Buckingham and co. Confidence shouldn't be a deterrent for them after getting the better of SC East Bengal earlier this week.

FC Goa's head into this one on the heels of a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC last Saturday. In spite of the loss, the Men in Orange were able to control and dominate the proceedings for much of the game and had more attempts on goal than their opponents. Against Mumbai City, they would hope to be their best version of themselves, in a bid to claim their fifth win of the season.

( With inputs from ANI )

