ISL: Jamshedpur FC aim to get back to their best under Scott Cooper

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Jamshedpur FC are determined to replicate their stellar form from the 2021-22 season after facing a challenging Indian Super League (ISL) campaign last season.

If one rewind a year, no singt ale Jamshedpur FC supporter would have imagined their team finishing in the bottom half of the table. Everything was going according to plan; there were euphoric times for the Men of Steel after they clinched their first-ever silverware under the guidance of Owen Coyle. However, the team could not sustain their performances after Coyle's departure and the loss of their star performer, Greg Stewart.

Despite bringing in the experienced Aidy Boothroyd as head coach and recruiting several new players, the Men of Steel went from being ISL winners to finishing in the bottom half of the table last season, as per an ISL press release.

Now, they are in desperate need of a reset. Scott Cooper has taken charge at the helm, and the team have undergone a squad overhaul. They are determined to make a comeback and secure a place in the top half of the league table this season.

*Performances in the ISL so far

Since their debut in the 2017-18 ISL season, the Men of Steel have narrowly missed out on playoff qualification in their first two appearances, finishing 5th both times.

Jamshedpur FC managed to secure a playoff spot only once, during the 2021-22 season when they not only clinched the League Shield but also faced a heartbreaking defeat to Kerala Blasters FC, losing 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

With the introduction of the 12th team, it has undeniably become quite challenging for Cooper's side to regain their position in the top half of the table. However, they are eager to make a strong comeback, relying on the foreign signings they secured during the summer transfer window.

*Team Composition and Transfer Dealings

Jamshedpur FC have undergone a transformation in their foreign contingent, with only Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu being retained.

They bolstered their attack by signing former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic, who could partner with Chukwu upfront. Additionally, they have added four new foreign players, which includes the likes of Jeremy Manzorro and Alen Stevanovic.

The team witnessed significant departures among Indian players, including Ishan Pandita, Farukh Choudhary, Laldinliana Renthlei, and Boris Singh. To reinforce their midfield, they have brought in Imran Khan and Emil Benny.

Despite a relatively modest summer transfer window, Jamshedpur FC are determined to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. However, it remains to be seen how quickly this relatively new-looked side of Jamshedpur FC will gel together.

Transfers

INs: Petar Sliskovic, Elsinho, Provat Lakra, Rei Tachikawa, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Alen Stevanovic, Emil Benny

OUTs: Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Boris Singh

*Key Players

-Jeremy Manzorro

French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro, who recently joined the club from Polish side Sandecja Nowy Sącz, brings a wealth of talent and versatility to the team. The 31-year-old has proven himself as a winner throughout his career, with notable achievements in Kazakhstan. Manzorro boasts a remarkable ability to play in various attacking positions, making him a valuable asset for the club.

His impressive track record includes winning the Kazakh League twice, first in 2021 with Tobol Kostanay and then again in 2022 with FC Astana. Additionally, he clinched the Kazakh Cup in 2021. With his experience and winning mentality, Jeremy Manzorro is poised to make a significant impact on the club's performance in the upcoming season.

-Ritwik Kumar Das

Das has been one of the key Indian players for Jamshedpur FC in the past two seasons and their new head coach Cooper would be hoping that the winger continue his form in the upcoming season as well.

The 26-year-old was one of the positives in an otherwise underwhelming campaign for Jamshedpur FC last season. He netted six goals in 18 appearances and owing to this remarkable performance he was called up to the Indian national team.

-Petar Sliskovic

The Croatian striker made an immediate impact for Chennaiyin FC last season, leaving a mark with his performance. He impressively scored three goals and contributed two assists for the Marina Machans in the 2022 Durand Cup.

Continuing his remarkable form in the ISL, the 32-year-old managed to notch eight goals and provide four assists. Had it not been for injuries in the latter stages of the season, he could have easily been among the top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season.

Now, with his move to Jamshedpur FC, Sliskovic is determined to sustain his exceptional form at his new club and play a crucial role in helping them achieve their desired objectives.

-Fixtures

Jamshedpur FC will kick off their ISL 2023-24 campaign with their first two matches on the road. They face East Bengal FC on September 25, followed by a match against Kerala Blasters FC on October 1.

The Men of Steel will have their first home game at 'The Furnace' on October 5, where they will go up against Hyderabad FC.

