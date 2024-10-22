ISL: Jamshedpur FC edge past Hyderabad FC 2-1

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), October 22 : Jamshedpur FC edged past Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday.

As a result of this win, the Men of Steel are now in second place in the league table. Rei Tachikawa and Jordan Murray got their names on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Cy Goddard pulled one back for the visitors, as per a press release from ISL.

The match started tactically, with both teams taking time to assess each other. In the ninth minute, Jamshedpur FC launched their first proper attack when Imran Khan sent in a delightful cross into the Hyderabad FC penalty box. However, the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate, Mohammed Sanan, to whom the ball was intended, fell just a yard short.

In the very same minute, Hyderabad FC initiated their first move of the game. Ramhlunchhunga played a through ball to Cy Goddard, whose cross found Lenny Rodrigues after a deflection off Pratik Chaudhari. Rodrigues, however, struck the ball straight into Albino Gomes' hands.

In the 29th minute, the Men of Steel secured their much-desired lead. Sanan crossed the ball from the left, which fell to Imran Khan after a missed header from Alex Saji. His weak shot hit the post, but Tachikawa was there to turn the ball home. Five minutes later, the Japanese midfielder could have added his second of the night, but his fiery shot was successfully punched away by Arshdeep Singh. A minute later, Khalid Jamil's side got another opportunity, but Sanan's attempt was inches off target.

In the 41st minute, Hyderabad FC nearly equalized. Goddard provided a delightful pass to Ramhlunchhunga, whose curling effort was tipped out by the outstretched hand of Gomes. Just when Hyderabad FC seemed to be gaining momentum, Jordan Murray extinguished their hopes. In the 44th minute, Sanan delivered a perfectly timed through ball to Murray, who calmly chipped it over the advancing goalkeeper and into the goal.

Thangboi Singto's side started the second half strongly. In the 50th minute, they pulled one back. Leander D'Cunha launched a long throw into the Jamshedpur FC penalty box, which was headed by Allan de Souza. The Brazilian's header was left by Chaudhari, expecting his goalkeeper Gomes to collect it. However, before Gomes could react, Ramhlunchhunga got a touch on the ball, and Goddard capitalized on the defensive mix-up to spark hope for the visitors.

Both teams made changes to try and secure their desired outcome from the fixture. However, the subsequent attempts were either off-target or successfully thwarted. In the end, Jamshedpur FC grabbed the crucial three points.

Jordan Murray scored a top-class goal to secure all three points for his team. In addition, he created two chances for his teammates and contributed defensively with one tackle and one clearance.

Jamshedpur FC will now travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United on October 26. Hyderabad FC meanwhile, will go on a trip to Kolkata to face Mohammedan SC on the same date.

Brief scores

Jamshedpur FC 2 (Rei Tachikawa 29', Jordan Murray 44') - 1 Hyderabad FC (Cy Goddard 50').

