ISL: Jamshedpur FC look to end losing streak as ATK Mohun Bagan eye way to top

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Thursday, to kickstart Matchweek 10 of the ISL.

Fresh off a win against Bengaluru FC last week, the Mariners will be looking for another win that will see them go level on points with second-placed Hyderabad FC.

Despite clinching a 1-0 victory against Bengaluru FC in their own backyard last week, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando said that he was not satisfied with his side's performance. The Spaniard mentioned in the post-match press conference that they expected them to do better in possession across the match.

"They [Jamshedpur FC] are a side with great potential, so I do not think it will be an easy match," said Ferrando. "Lately, their performance has not exactly been the best, but this is the same team that went to Mumbai and held them to a draw. So I am not thinking that it will be an easy match," he added.

Much to his team and coach's delight, Dimitri Petratos ended his five-match goal drought in his side's last outing. The solitary goal against Bengaluru FC was the striker's fourth goal of the season and his first one after the hat-trick against Kerala Blasters FC almost two months ago.

Jamshedpur FC will be looking to find a way to get some points after they lost their fifth consecutive match in the ISL when they went down 1-0 at home against Kerala Blasters FC last weekend. Jamshedpur FC Head coach Aidy Boothroyd was positive and pleased to have Eli Sabia back and fit to start alongside Peter Hartley. However, he will be without his midfield anchor Wellington Priori.

In the last match, attacker Jay Thomas was deployed as a make-shift defensive midfielder. New signing and star player Rafael Crivellaro will provide a much-needed boost to the Jamshedpur FC midfield, lending high hopes to the visitors. The former Chennaiyin FC midfielder scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 27 games during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 ISL seasons with the Marina Machans, but it is unknown if he will be ready to be in the action straight away on Thursday.

"Over the last two months, we have lost so many players to injuries, it has ravaged us. That does not mean our season is over. It only means that we have to sign some players, one has already come in today. Hopefully, in January, we'll add the right players to our squad," said Boothroyd. "We should start climbing up the table and move away from the bottom because we don't want to be there," he added.

ATKMB and JFC have met four times in the ISL, where the Red Miners have won thrice, while the Mariners have only won once. Last season though, Jamshedpur FC completed a double over ATK Mohun Bagan.

