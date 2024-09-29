ISL: Kerala Blasters FC share spoils with NorthEast United FC following 1-1 draw

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 29 : Kerala Blasters FC shared points with NorthEast United FC following a gripping 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Alaeddine Ajaraie's goal from a freekick was equalised by Noah Sadaoui's stunning strike as the Kerala Blasters FC salvaged a crucial point on the road.

Right from kickoff, it was a very high-intensity match with end-to-end football from both sides. However, the visitors made the more impressive moves, with the likes of Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez, and Danish Farooq combining in attack.

Kerala Blasters FC almost had the opener when their Moroccan superstar lost his marker and made a telling run down the left flank before finding Farooq in the box. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old failed to make contact with the ball, with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Sadaoui kept pushing for the opening goal as he once again dropped a shoulder and rifled an effort from outside the box, but it was a whisker away from nestling into the top corner. The momentum of the game gradually shifted towards the Highlanders as Jithin MS made a surging run forward before releasing Guillermo Fernandez in space near the penalty box.

The Spaniard only had the keeper to beat, but saw his shot saved by Sachin Suresh and brushed the sidenetting.

A couple of minutes later, Guillermo and Ajaraei combined before the latter hammered a grounded effort, which forced Sachin Suresh to come up with a sensational save before it brushed off the post.

At the start of the second half, Mikael Stahre turned to Kwame Peprah to replace Alexandre Coeff, as he wanted to add more guile to the attack. Kerala Blasters FC started the second essay brightly with Rahul KP getting more involved in play for them.

The winger had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock following Vibin Mohanan's freekick, which got deflected and fell right into Rahul's path in the penalty area. Unfortunately, his effort couldn't test Gurmeet Singh in goal.

However, NorthEast United FC made them pay courtesy of a goal from Ajaraei in the 58th minute. The Moroccan struck a free-kick straight on goal, and on any other day, Suresh would gather it with ease. But the young goalkeeper faltered with his collection as the ball crossed the line, awarding NorthEast United FC with the opening goal.

Despite the goal, the visitors kept pushing forward in search of the equaliser. Sadaoui's mazy runs caused a lot of problems for the Highlanders' defence. Kerala Blasters FC were eventually rewarded in the 67th minute when substitute Mohammed Aimen released Sadaoui just outside the box. The Moroccan superstar glided through a crowd of defenders before rifling his shot into the bottom left corner, beating Singh completely in the process.

Things became slightly more difficult for the hosts when Asheer Akhtar was given the marching orders in the 82nd minute for a tackle on Noah. Kerala Blasters FC tried taking full advantage of the situation as Aimen almost came close to scoring twice in quick succession. One opportunity saw him go past an on-rushing Gurmeet only to get denied by a tackle from Michel Zabaco.

