ISL: Majcen shines as Punjab FC leave it late against Kerala Blasters FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 15 : Punjab FC secured a 2-1 victory against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday to kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with three points to their name.

The game looked set to round off as a goalless draw, despite exciting efforts from both sides were unable to derive the required results until the final 10 minutes of the contest and deep into stoppage time.

It was a close affair until then, with the offensive lines of both teams giving each other a tough run, by stretching the backlines, delivering lateral balls into the box, and also earning set-piece opportunities at important spaces.

However, the livewire Punjab FC attacker Leon Augustine earned a spot-kick in the 86th minute that skipper Luka Majcen stepped up to convert into a goal with absolute ease. Showing calm from the spot, the striker slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, in what seemed to be enough to get Punjab FC the win.

However, the home team struck back with great intensity, with Jesus Jimenez coming to their rescue with a timely equaliser in the 90th minute, which came courtesy of an assist by defender Pritam Kotal. As they flooded the Punjab FC box in numbers, Kotal's low cross was nodded in by Jimenez to equalise and give a glimmer of hope to the Kerala Blasters FC faithful to push for a win.

A pulsating content ensued in the final minutes and Punjab FC took home the win, with captain Majcen sliding in a ball to Filip Mrzljak in close range of goal. The latter tapped the ball in and got Punjab FC ahead in the proceedings again, with only a few minutes to spare. Kerala Blasters FC struck back with the duo of Milos Drncic and Vibin Mohanan, but the defender's strike at goal to bag at least a point for his side was overruled, handing a thrilling win to the visitors.

The best performer of the match was Lula Majcen of Punjab FC. He came off the bench to make all the difference for Punjab FC in 23 minutes. He scored and assisted once each, in addition to completing all six of his attempted passes and winning two fouls too.

Kerala Blasters FC will play their next game against East Bengal FC on September 22, whereas Punjab FC are set to play Odisha FC on September 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor