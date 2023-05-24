ISL: Midfielder Alberto Noguera extends contract with Mumbai City FC for another year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera has signed a new one-year contract with Mumbai City FC extending his association with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old played a vital role in Mumbai City FC's immensely successful Indian Super League (ISL) campaign last season, which saw the Islanders secure the 2022-23 ISL Winners' Shield as early as 18 games into the season.

"Staying on at Mumbai City FC was an easy decision for me. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, and we've had a good season last time out. To be able to help make history for the club, it's a moment of pride for me and the fans have made me feel like a part of this family. We have important challenges ahead, especially defending our league title and I am ready to help the club achieve even more," Noguera was quoted as saying by ISL.

Not only did the Spaniard play his part in Mumbai City FC's relentless offence with four crucial goals against Hyderabad FC, Chennayin FC, FC Goa and Odisha FC, but also helped reinforce the Islanders' impermeable defence with 55 tackles, 11 interceptions and 15 blocks.

The attacking midfielder capped off a fine debut season with the Islanders with a stunning goal in a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Club Playoffs, helping Mumbai City FC secure a spot in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

"We are very happy that Alberto has chosen to extend his stay with us for another season. His experience and ability to positively influence games played a major role in our success this season. His understanding of the game and his ability with the ball compliments the players around him and enhances the way we want the team to play. Alberto's presence, character and leadership shown each day has been that of a top professional and person and is one I look forward to continuing to work with as we plan for next year," head coach Des Buckingham said.

Born in Madrid, Noguera rose through the ranks at Getafe CF before beginning his professional career with Rayo Vallecano. The midfielder has featured at the senior level for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and has plied his trade at several clubs across the Segunda and Tercera divisions in Spain.

Noguera has represented Blackpool FC in England and Baku FC in Azerbaijan as well. Before arriving at Mumbai City FC, Noguera represented FC Goa for two ISL seasons between 2020-2022.

