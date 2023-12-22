ISL: Mohun Bagan SG looks to bounce back against unbeaten FC Goa

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will be eager to get back to winning ways as they host FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

Both these sides are coming on the back of their respective encounters against Mumbai City FC. Whilst FC Goa warded off the Islanders with a goalless draw at home, the Mariners were at the receiving end of a 2-1 loss on the back of a flurry of suspensions that saw a combined total of seven players getting sent off from the match.

The Gaurs are on an unbeaten run in the league this season, with the arrival of head coach Manolo Marquez bringing good news for a club that seemed to have lost its mojo in the last couple of years. The Spaniard has wasted no time in building a strong squad, with players of the correct profile at his disposal to execute his philosophy consistently on the field.

From an experienced Indian defender in Sandesh Jhingan marshalling the backline to midfielders of varied qualities such as Carl McHugh, Rowllin Borges, and Raynier Fernandes in the roster, the Gaurs have covered all bases. Carlos Martinez might not have hit the ground running, but with the likes of Noah Sadaoui and Victor Rodriguez churning out consistent returns upfront, Marquez deserves all credit for inspiring such a quick turnaround for the squad.

For the Mariners, their seven-match-long unbeaten streak came to an end after a feisty loss to the Islanders. Juan Ferrando insisted after the last game that they do not have time to ponder upon the absences of players due to injuries and suspensions and that he has a big enough squad to make up for such situations. Already out of the AFC Cup, they cannot afford any slip-ups on the domestic front and a victory in this game can help them pip the Gaurs to get the top spot in the standings.

The comfort and cushion that a quality roster with adequate backups brings is that it allows teams to ride the tide such as the current situation that the Mariners are embroiled in. "We say we will find a solution. This is not a problem I have now at this moment. Time to think in the team, to prepare the team. That's all. This is part of football. I don't like to start crying because I have red cards, they have injuries. This is not my opinion. My opinion is to prepare the team," Ferrando had quipped after the previous game.

The Kolkata-based club boast of a formidable record against the Gaurs, having four of their six fixtures in the ISL thus far. However, their 13-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end with the defeat against Mumbai City FC, but they are still in a run of six unbeaten matches at home. They have taken 5.6 shots on target per game in the campaign, which is the second-highest after FC (6), reflecting the immense attacking riches in both teams.

FC Goa have an opportunity to cement their top-of-the-table spot with a victory in this clash. Building distance with nearest competitors is essential for any ambitious side to succeed in an intensely fought battle for the coveted places in the standings.

They have 20 points from eight games at the moment, and a win here will take them to 23 in nine encounters - which is the competition record for any team after those numbers of matches in a single season (Bengaluru FC - 23 points in 2018-19). Their defensive solidity is a major reason behind that, having given away only three goals in eight games thus far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor