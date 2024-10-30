ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant sparkle with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off the festive week with a sublime 2-0 victory over hosts Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

The Mariners moved up to second place in the points table with 13 points from six games, trailing leaders Bengaluru FC (16 points) by just three. Hyderabad FC, aiming for a second consecutive win, now sit 11th with four points from their six matches.

Under the guidance of coach Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan displayed professionalism, scoring a goal in each half and executing a disciplined defensive strategy to neutralise Hyderabad FC's quick offensive play. The visitors capitalised on their opportunities, showing clinical finishing and playing to their strengths to secure three points.

After a cautious opening that included a yellow card for defender Subhasish Bose in the 28th minute, the Kolkata-based side broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a strike from Manvir Singh. The two teams had been battling for control in midfield when Anirudh Thapa's creative through ball sliced through Hyderabad's defence, setting Manvir up perfectly.

Already on the move, Manvir faced a curious challenge: he had previously scored four times against Hyderabad FC, his best tally against any ISL opponent, but had also gone seven matches without a goal against them. He ended that streak by expertly controlling the ball, rounding goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte, and slotting it home from the centre of the box.

Mohun Bagan continued to dominate in attack, generating several scoring opportunities. In the 55th minute, they extended their lead when Greg Stewart delivered a perfectly weighted free-kick into the box, which was met by Bose, who powered it home to double the advantage.

The Mariners then focused on consolidating their lead, adopting a cautious approach for the remaining 40 minutes to secure another valuable win.

