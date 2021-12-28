ISL: NEUFC's first goal was at least five yards offside, says Mumbai's Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham expressed disappointment with the way their defence was breached in counter-attacking situations after the draw against NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday evening.

The Mumbai's head coach also stated that he felt NEUFC's first goal was 'at least five yards off-side. The league leaders had to settle for a thrilling 3-3 draw against NorthEast United in their ISL match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Deshorn Brown scored in the 29th, 56th, and 80th minute for the Highlanders, whereas Igor Angulo (33rd, 52nd) and Bipin Singh (40th) found the back of the net for the defending champions.

Buckingham in the post-match press conference while talking about the match said: "Like you said, it was our first draw, and I thought we controlled the game for large periods. But what they did was they hit us on the transitional moments."

"I feel the first goal was at least five yards off-side. And then we need to defend better for the second two (goals). So yes, we want to play a certain way and they have demands both physically and otherwise. But when we attack, we also need to make sure that we are set up defensively."

Mumbai City FC will now clash with Odisha FC on January 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor