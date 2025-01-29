ISL: NorthEast United FC breeze past Hyderabad FC 4-1 at home, break four-game winless streak

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 29 : NorthEast United FC completed the league double over Hyderabad FC with a 4-1 victory at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

The Highlanders had the early lead courtesy of a goal from Guillermo Fernandez while Alaaeddine Ajaraei extended the lead at the stroke of half-time with a fantastic free-kick. Hyderabad FC did pose some threat in the second half with Manoj Mohammed pulling a goal back, but it wasn't enough as Asheer Akhtar and Mohammed Bemammer scored late goals to seal maximum points at home. This was the first win in the last five matches for the Highlanders this season (D4), a ISL release said.

It was a complicated start with both teams neutralising each other in midfield. However, after the first ten minutes, the hosts gradually gathered momentum as they held more possession and threatened the Hyderabad FC backline with some fluid moves. Ajaraie almost got into the scoresheet from a corner in the 12th minute but the Moroccan was flagged offside.

The Highlanders kept applying pressure as the likes of Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandez made some marauding runs into the danger area. They were soon rewarded when Guillermo capitalised on a defensive error from Abdul Rabeeh and slotted it past Arshdeep Singh to hand NorthEast United FC the lead in the 17th minute. It all started with Macarton Nickson finding Jithin with a brilliant ball. The winger subsequently squared it into the penalty area in search of Guillermo. Although Rabeeh reached the ball first, his header was misdirected and it allowed the Spaniard to slot it home from close range.

Despite getting the early goal, Juan Pedro Benali's men kept pushing forward in search of more goals. Hyderabad FC's backline looked vulnerable without Alex Saji, who missed the match due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Jithin found acres of space on the right flank with his exceptional pace and trickery. But his final deliveries left a lot to be desired as Guillermo and Ajaraie reached dangerous areas in the box. However, NorthEast United FC's sustained pressure saw them double the lead right before half-time in the 45th minute when Ajaraie hammered a direct free-kick past Arshdeep and nestled it into the roof of the net with sheer power.

Courtesy of a knock in the first half, Shameel Chembakath decided to replace Edmilson Correia with Cy Goddard right at the start of the second period. The visitors did show a lot of urgency in the opening exchanges of the second half. Allan Paulista was getting more involved in the attack along with Joseph Sunny and Ramhlunchhunga.

In the 57th minute, Benali freshened things up as he brought on Nestor Albiach and Thoi Singh replacing Guillermo and Macarton. However, the Highlanders were pretty comfortable with a two-goal lead as they allowed Hyderabad FC to enjoy the lion's share of possession and were looking for opportunities to hit them with fast counter-attacks. Apart from a couple of close calls in the box, the NorthEast United FC backline led by Michel Zabaco held their lines brilliantly.

After a quick start in the second half, Hyderabad FC played at a slower tempo, something which the Highlanders were comfortable with and therefore the visitors hardly created clear-cut chances in the next phase of the game. However, Hyderabad FC were back in the game when Manoj Mohammed slotted it home from a free-kick delivered by Chhunga Hmar in the 70th minute. It was an exceptional delivery into the danger area and the Highlanders failed to clear their lines. It popped up nicely for Manoj who slammed it home.

However, Hyderabad FC's joy was shortlived as NorthEast United FC regained a two-goal advantage courtesy of a headed goal from Asheer Akhtar in the 79th minute. Nestor delivered a brilliant ball from a corner and Ajaraie hammered it home but the Moroccan was denied by Arshdeep. However, the ricochet landed in Asheer's path and the onrushing defender headed it home.

Later, Benali brought on Hamza Regragui in place of Ajaraie to close down the game. They almost confirmed the win when Nestor was through on goal but his eventual effort was kept out Arshdeep. However, it was Mohammed Ali Bemammer, who found the fourth goal for the Highlanders with a thunderous strike from outside the box in the 89th minute to seal the win for the hosts.

While his fellow compatriot has grabbed all the headlines with goals, Bemammer has been a fulcrum in midfield for the Highlanders. He scored a decisive goal whilst dominating the midfield and not allowing Hyderabad FC to create anything. He also created a chance and registered three tackles. Bemammer also completed 23 out of his 38 attempted passes.

NorthEast United will travel to Odisha to play Odisha FC on February 3, whereas Hyderabad FC will host Mohammedan SC at home on February 8.

