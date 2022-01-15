ISL: Odisha FC part ways with head coach Kiko Ramirez

Indian Super League club Odisha FC on Friday decided to part ways with head coach Kiko Ramirez.

Odisha terminated head coach Kiko Ramirez's contract with immediate effect. "This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the club owners and management have taken lightly," the club in a statement said.

This decision has come after Kerala Blasters FC romped home to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. Odisha is currently 9th on the ISL table with 13 points from the 10 matches that they have played.

"After lengthy deliberation and consideration amongst the club's technical committee, it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season. The club would like to thank Kiko for his efforts and wishes him the best for the future. The club shall make further announcements in due course," the statement further added.

Odisha FC will next clash with NorthEast United on January 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

