ISL: Petratos' lone goal helps Mohun Bagan end end Goa's unbeaten run

Margao (Goa) [India], February 15 : Dimitri Petratos helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant end the unbeaten streak of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 1-0 loss against the Gaurs at the Fatorda Stadium.

In the 75th minute of the match on Wednesday, Petratos's lone goal powered the Mariners to get a second consecutive victory under their belt and prevented Manolo Marquez's side from bridging the gap between them and league leaders Odisha FC.

The Gaurs teased the Mohun Bagan Super Giant as their personnel tested them from both set-pieces and open play in the first 20 minutes. FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes was at the forefront of it all, setting up deliveries for Carlos Martinez and Noah Sadaoui at different junctures.

Martinez was caught offside from a scoring position in the fifth minute, and one of Brandon's efforts from long-range was on target but couldn't get past Vishal Kaith. Petratos quickly turned the tables with a sharp turnaround as he switched the ball on his feet and attempted to curl in a shot from a distance in the 21st minute. However, FC Goa's goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh dived full stretched on his left to keep the scores level.

The duo of Arshdeep and Petratos was at the centre of attraction for another time as they created a move that decided the eventual fate of the game. The Kolkata-based side broke on the counter and a usually organised FC Goa backline seemed out of place, which Manvir Singh looked to capitalise upon by putting the ball past Arshdeep in the 74th minute.

The goalkeeper, who had kept the most clean sheets in the league before this, made a hasty clearance that Petratos pounced upon and swirled over the custodian to bag the eventual winner of the contest.

After the final whistle, the match ended 1-0 in favour of Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday.

