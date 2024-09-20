ISL: Punjab FC breeze past Odisha FC with 2-1 win

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Strikes from Nihal Sudheesh and Leon Augustine ensured Punjab FC secured their second straight win, overcoming Odisha FC 2-1 with a clinical performance in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Punjab FC moved to second place in the table with six points, while Odisha suffered their second defeat in the league.

Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis named an unchanged lineup for his first home match, with the trio of Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudheesh starting the attack, supported by the midfield trio of Nikhil Prabhu, Filip Mrzljak, and Vinit Rai. On the other end, Odisha FC gaffer Sergio Lobera left Ahmed Jahouh on the bench and lined his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, and Hugo Boumous in attack.

Mushaga Bakenga tested Amrinder Singh in goal in the initial minutes, but the Norwegian's attempt went wide. Punjab FC looked the better side throughout the half, controlling the midfield. The Shers deservedly took the lead in the 27th minute. Nihal Sudheesh and Filip Mrzljak combined well with a neat one-two, and the Kerala winger finessed his shot to the far corner of the goal past the diving Amrinder. The home side controlled the game from that point. Bakenga had a golden opportunity to double the team, but took an extra touch, giving time for the defender to block his shot.

Sergio Lobera made a host of changes in the second half, introducing his trusted man in midfield, Ahmed Jahouh, along with Rahim Ali and Jerry Mawihngthanga, which shifted the momentum to the Juggernauts. Punjab were happy with absorbing the pressure, even though Ravi Kumar in goal was never trusted, and they resorted to playing in the counterattacks. They looked lively in the counterattacks but could not make use of the chances created. Bakenga and substitute Asmir Suljic missed their opportunities with only the keeper to beat while Nihal's attempt came back off the post.

The back four of Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Abhishek Singh, Ivan Novoselec, and Suresh Meitei were absolutely brilliant, giving nothing for the Odisha strikers in the game. The Shers sealed the game in the 89th minute, with Leon expertly finishing off a nice layoff by Ricky Shabong. Hugo Boumous did halve the lead in injury time but it was too late to make any difference in the match result as Punjab FC completed their second straight win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor