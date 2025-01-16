ISL: Punjab FC fight to end 2-match home losing streak as Mumbai City FC eye season turnaround

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Punjab FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday, a release from the league said.

Punjab FC will look to complete their first league double over the Islanders, while Mumbai City FC will aim to extend their unbeaten away streak and reclaim defensive strength after recent setbacks, a release from ISL stated.

Punjab FC, currently struggling with form, have lost their last two home games in the league, including a 0-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC on January 5. Another loss will mark their longest home losing streak in ISL history, and failing to score will see them go goalless in back-to-back home games for the first time.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC come into this fixture unbeaten in their last five away games (W3 D2), including back-to-back wins on the road. However, the Islanders have conceded multiple goals in each of their last three games, leaking eight goals in the process, which is a defensive fragility they will aim to address.

Punjab FC, sitting ninth in the table with 19 points from 14 matches, have struggled with set-pieces, winning the fewest corners (47) in the league and yet to score from one. Their attacking hopes rest on Luka Majcen, who contributed a goal and an assist in the reverse fixture on November 26. The Slovenian striker has three goal contributions (2 goals, 1 assist) against Mumbai City FC, the joint-most against any opponent.

Mumbai City FC, currently sixth with 23 points from 15 games, will seek to instil some consistency in their form after losing twice in their last five games.

Nikolaos Karelis, their top scorer this season with eight goals, is two away from becoming the fifth player in club history to score 10+ goals in a single ISL season. Meanwhile, Lallianzuala Chhangte is suspended for the upcoming game. Punjab FC will have Nikhil Prabhu and Khaiminthang Lhungdim sit out due to suspensions.

Suresh Meitei has been a standout performer for Punjab FC, winning 73.1% of his aerial duels, the second-highest among Indian players this season. He was particularly dominant in their last game, winning all five aerial duels against NorthEast United FC. He has won 11 tackles, made 24 interceptions, and averaged 34 passes per game at 71% accuracy.

Punjab's defence will need to maintain composure to counter Mumbai's set-piece efficiency, as 22% of the Islanders' goals have come from corners, the third-highest in the league. Punjab FC have maintained three clean sheets in their 14 games this season, giving away 20 goals in the process.

After their 3-0 loss against Punjab FC in November, Mumbai City FC kept on a four-match-long streak of clean sheets. However, after giving away 2+ goals in each of their last three games, the Islanders will want to take a relook at their organisation in the back. They will be buoyed by the fact that Punjab FC have netted only twice in their last three games.

Mumbai City FC have recorded an expected goals (xG) value of 21.6 in ISL 2024-25, which is the highest amongst all teams. But, they have found the back of the net only 18 times, which makes their differential (G-Xg) of -3.64 the second-lowest of all teams behind Mohammedan SC (-8.72 xG value), which demands greater efficiency from their frontline.

Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty admitted that his team's defensive concerns are because of certain aspects lacking in their gameplay during some phases of the match.

"Before the match against NorthEast United FC, we analysed that we didn't do well in some phases and hence we were conceding goals. We started the second half against NorthEast very well and we will sit and analyse and regroup (in this regard)," Sankarlal Chakraborty was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky will be staying cautious of Punjab FC's tendencies to hit the opponents on the counter.

"If you look at Punjab FC, they create good chances. They will want to come back from their not-so-good recent results. They know what they have to do, as they counter-attacked very well against us in the reverse fixture," Kratky said.

In three matches between these two teams, Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC have won once and twice respectively. An average of 3.67 goals is scored per game in this fixture.

