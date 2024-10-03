ISL: Struggling FC Goa takes on NorthEast United FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : FC Goa will take on NorthEast United FC in their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture on October 4.

The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The Gaurs returned to winning ways against East Bengal FC last week with a narrow 3-2 victory. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC played out a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters FC.

FC Goa have struggled in their last two home fixtures, losing to Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, standing at fifth place with a win, draw and loss each. The Gaurs will be keen to avoid a third straight home defeat, which would mark only the third time they have lost their first two home games of an ISL season. NorthEast United FC also has the same win-loss record and is at the sixth spot.

NorthEast United FC have never been able to defeat FC Goa in consecutive games, setting up a fascinating narrative for this clash. The last time the two teams met in the ISL, the Highlanders overcame the Gaurs 2-0. If they are able to achieve the same feat again, it will be a new record for Juan Pedro Benali's side.

FC Goa are looking forward to young players stepping up in absence of their senior teammates due to injuries and head coach Manolo Marquez urged that the team needs to adapt to situations better than the previous games.

Marquez said as quoted by an ISL press release, "We have a lot of things to improve on. It's true that the other day, we played good in some moments, and we need to learn to manage the situations better. We have players with experience, who are injured. We have played a lot of young guys, especially in the form of substitutions, and they need to adapt to the ISL."

Juan Pedro Benali is wary of the threat that FC Goa possess and refused to downplay the hosts despite a shaky start to the season.

He said, "It is going to be a very difficult game. It is a very good team with great players and a very good coach - the national team coach, in fact. He knows each player very well. It won't be easy. We need to be strong, focused, not give them enough space, and we will need to play smart," said NorthEast United FC coach Juan Pedro Benali."

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have played each other 20 times in the ISL. The Gaurs have emerged victorious on six occasions, meanwhile, the Highlanders were the winning side on four times. 10 games have ended in a draw.

Key Players and Milestones

-FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani is one game away from registering 100 appearances in the ISL. He will become the sixth goalkeeper to achieve this milestone, after the likes of Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Kaith and Arindam Bhattacharya.

-Only NorthEast United FC's Alaeddine Ajaraie has attempted more shots (14) in the ISL 2024-25 after Matchweek 3 than FC Goa's Armando Sadiku (13). The latter has registered six shots from outside the box and scored once in the process.

-Manolo Marquez has won five ISL games against the Highlanders. If FC Goa win tomorrow, it would be his sixth win, levelling his record against Chennaiyin FC whom he has defeated six times too. The only team he has beaten on more occasions is East Bengal FC (7).

-In September 2024, NorthEast United's Guillermo Fernandez emerged as the player with the most touches in the opposition box (19). However, he is yet to open his tally in the league.

