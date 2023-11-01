ISL: "The character of my players was very good": Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 1 : Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his elation as his side secured a remarkable comeback victory against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Bengaluru FC started the game on the front foot and quickly secured a two-goal lead within the opening 20 minutes, thanks to goals from Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams.

The home side did not falter and promptly reduced the deficit when Puitea scored a spectacular long-range goal. Isak Ralte levelled the scoreline just before the halftime break, and Amey Ranawade netted the winning goal after Bengaluru FC was reduced to ten men early in the second half.

Lobera was delighted to see his team put on a remarkable response after falling behind by two goals early in the opening half.

"The character of my players was very good," Lobera said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL website.

"Obviously, I'm happy because we got three very important points. We were coming from a very painful loss against Kerala Blasters FC and we started the game under these circumstances, where we conceded two goals very early. I'm very proud of my players for their reaction after that because it was not easy," he added.

However, the Spaniard believes there is still plenty of room for improvement, and the team appeared quite nervous in the final quarter of the game. Nevertheless, he is happy with the three points earned after three games in the league.

"We played against ten players in the second half and we suffered a lot in the last minutes. We didn't take advantage of the numerical superiority we had, but in the end, we won three points, I'm very happy with that," he said.

Odisha FC will be back in action in just two days when they host NorthEast United FC, another side that has had an impressive start under new management.

The 46-year-old believes it will be another tough game for his side, but he remains optimistic about securing another win at home on Friday.

"We don't have time to celebrate the three points. Tomorrow, we need to recover the players and find out if there are any injuries. We now need to put focus on the next game," Lobera opined.

"We are aware of the potential of the team we will be facing. NorthEast United FC are having a very good season, but we will be at home, and hopefully, we can replicate the same result on Friday," the Spaniard added.

Defender Mourtada Fall was absent from the matchday squad against the Blues. Lobera revealed the reason for his absence and is hopeful of having him back in the next game.

"Today he (Fall) had some problems but hopefully, we can recover the player as soon as possible. I don't think it is very serious and hopefully, he will be available for the next game," he concluded.

