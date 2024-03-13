ISL: Vikram's hattrick helps Mumbai beat NorthEast United FC by 4-1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 : Vikram Partap Singh's hattrick helped Mumbai City FC beat NorthEast United FC by 4-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Mumbai Football Arena.

The Mumbai-based franchise went up to 39 points in the ISL standings and strengthened its top sport on Tuesday.

Vikram found the back of the net thrice and became the sixth Indian to score a hat-trick in ISL history, and the second youngest Indian to do so.

The Islanders displayed a quality performance in the game and registered their fourth victory in their previous six matches. They controlled the game against the Highlanders throughout the 90 minutes, with Vikram scoring in the 3rd, 10th and 80th minute to confirm three points for the hosts. Yoell van Nieff was the other scorer for Mumbai who got the back of the net in the added minutes of the first half.

Vikram was helped with a quality frontline. Bipin Singh teased the NorthEast United FC backline by shooting fiercely with his left foot, but the shot could only rattle and rebound off the crossbar.

The ball couldn't make its way past Vikram though, who jumped upon the chance and capitalised on it with an easy tap-in to double their lead. His chance to secure the hat-trick in the first half didn't materialise.

Van Nieff scored his lone goal from the spot and cleanly placed the ball into the left side of Gurmeet to help Mumbai City FC head into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead against the visitors.

In the 79th minute of the game, Jithin M.S. scored the consolation for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC is now placed ninth in the standings, with 20 points from 19 games. Meanwhile, Mumbai stands tall at the top place of the ISL standings with 39 points.

