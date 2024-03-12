ISL: "We don't have enough team spirit...," says FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez

New Delhi [India], March 12 : Following FC Goa's 3-3 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in New Delhi, the Gaurs' head coach Manolo Marquez said that they lacked "enough" team spirit to fight for the title.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Marquez said that FC Goa players don't have "character".

"If it's fair or unfair (the score), it doesn't matter. I think we don't have enough team (spirit) to fight for the Shield. This is the reality because we don't have character. I saw the statistics..20 (shots), I don't know how many (exactly) but nine on target. When you don't have Ogbeche in your team, it's very difficult. You can have a lot of players that people like a lot but if they don't find the net, you can play 70 hours," Marquez was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

After a few poor performances in the league, he added that they don't "deserve" to be fighting for the ISL championship.

"Today we scored three goals and then we conceded. We conceded I don't know how many goals in the competition, but four in half-time in Kerala (against Kerala Blasters FC) and three in half time today. Without character, without personality, we are in the position we deserve. We don't deserve to be fighting for the Shield," he added.

Recapping the match, Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Juan Mera scored for the home side while Carl Mchugh, Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez scored the goals for The Gaurs. With this point, FC Goa secured their place in the playoffs while Punjab FC jumped to seventh in the table, the same points as Jamshedpur who occupy the last playoff berth, as per a press release by Punjab FC.

Punjab FC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis made three changes to his starting lineup with Khaimingthang Lhungdim staring in place of Tekcham Abhishek Singh. Amarjit Singh Kiyam started in place of the suspended Nikhil Prabhu and central defender Suresh Meitei was rested with Melroy Assisi starting in his place. FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez named a strong attacking lineup as Brandon Fernandes got a start along with Udanta Singh, however, it did not help them to clinch three points in the league game.

