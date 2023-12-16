It could've been a different game, says Northeast coach following 3-1 loss to MBSG

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 : Following Northeast United's 3-1 loss to Mohun Bagan SG in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, the Highlanders' head coach Juan Pedro Benali said it could have been a different result if they had kept the lead in the first half.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Benali said that after conceding the goal, his side showed a quality attitude.

"If we (could) finish the first half with a 1-0 or 1-1 (scoreline), it could've been a different game," Benali was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

While conceding that his team had a big side to contend with, the coach praised his players, adding that they were looking very well against the Kolkata-based side.

"We played against a very, very big team (Mohun Bagan Super Giant). And we said that until we stayed with ten players, there was not much difference between the two teams. Then we cannot rush and be hard on the players. I'm really proud (of my players). In some moments of the game, we were looking very, very well. But this is the price we need to pay. We need to pay the price of (being) new. We need to pay the price of innocence that you don't kill (the game). But this is the difference between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and us," he added.

The Highlanders' head coach brought up his players' performances in the last season saying that Northeast United goalkeeper Mirshad Michu has improved a lot from the tournament's last edition.

"If we compare his performance with last season, this season he (Mirshad Michu) has improved a lot. He made a mistake that cost us. A striker makes a mistake; we don't see it. A goalkeeper stops ten balls but makes one mistake; we all point to him with a finger. This is the life of goalkeepers. We have no choice. That's what we need to play with," he added.

Heaping praise on the likes of Macarton Louis Nickson, Huidrom Thoi Singh, and Konsam Phalguni Singh, the coach said they did a great job against Mohun Bagan SG.

"The young ones did a great job. In the first half, one marking mistake (led to the goal) and another (was) a goalkeeper's mistake, (these) cost us two goals. Except for that, we were winning set pieces, winning in midfield, attacking from the flanks, and pressing them. They cannot find out how to play. Proud of Macarton Louis Nickson, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, everybody. They did a great job," he added.

Following Northeast United's 3-1 loss against Mohun Bagan SG, the Highlanders are currently in seventh place in the ISL standings with 10 points.

in their next ISL fixture, they will take on Bengaluru FC on December 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor