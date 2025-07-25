"It was no-brainer, told my agents to get just done": Frimpong on joining Liverpool

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Liverpool's latest acquisition, Jeremie Frimpong, has claimed that it was a "no-brainer" to move to Anfield and outlined his objectives and achievements that he aims to accomplish over the next five years for the club.

Frimpong put pen to paper on a long-term contract with Liverpool after securing a move away from the Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen at the end of May. He will aim to fill the vacant spot left by his predecessor, Trent-Alexander Arnold, who moved to Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

"Thank you. It is an honour to be here at Liverpool. My family and my partner are very excited for me. I'm truly grateful and looking forward to what lies ahead. It all happened quite smoothly. When Liverpool showed interest, for me, it was a no-brainer. I told my agents Whatever it takes, just get it done," Frimpong said on JioHotstar.

The 24-year-old Dutch defender wants to boast his trophy and success in the next five years and shared, "I want to look at my tablet in five years and be able to say I won this trophy, that trophy, and more. Then, talk to my family, friends, and teammates and say we have had a great five years. That's the goal."

Frimpong went on to share a heartfelt message to the fans of the club and said, "To all the Liverpool fans I am going to give my all. My energy, my work rate everything I have. Hopefully, we can win together, celebrate together, and experience it all as one. I'm just excited to be here. Thank you for welcoming me. I won't let you down, and I'll bring the energy you expect."

The versatile right-sided defender arrived at Anfield after spending four-and-a-half seasons in Germany with Leverkusen. During his stint with the German side, he made 190 appearances, scored 30 goals and produced 44 assists.

He was a crucial part of the Leverkusen side that made history by winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in the 2023-24 season, with their record 51-match unbeaten run coming to an end in the Europa League final. Frimpong made his first appearance for Liverpool on Sunday when he came on as a substitute in their 5-0 win over Stoke City in a friendly clash.

