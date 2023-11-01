"It's a dream to stay at Real Madrid for many years": says Vini Jr following his contract renewal

Madrid [Spain], November 1 : Brazilian star player Vinicius Jr extended his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid till 30 June 2027.

Vinicius first joined the Los Merengues in July 2018 when he was 18 years old and at first, he made his debut for Real Madrid Castilla.

In his last six seasons with the Los Blancos, the Brazilian displayed a stellar performance and played 235 matches for the club in which he scored 63 goals. He won 9 trophies for Real Madrid which includes 1 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 1 European Super Cup, 2 La Liga, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

Following the contract renewal, Vinicius said that it would be a dream to stay at Real Madrid for many years.

"It's a dream to stay at Real Madrid for many years and to continue playing with the best. And also to play for the best fans, for the club's president," Vinicius said as quoted by Real Madrid's website.

While talking about his best moments at Real Madrid, the youngster said that the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final in Paris was his best moment when he scored a goal and made history.

"There are a few, but I'll go for the Paris final. We won and I scored the goal and we made history. It was a different season from the others, with many comebacks just like the fans like. I'll remember that," he added.

The Real Madrid attacker praised the fans and said that wherever he goes the player receives a lot of warmth from them and when he enters the Bernabeu it's a dream and an honour to play and hear all the people chanting his name.

"It's a very special thing for me. Since I arrived, the fans have believed in me, as has the president. Wherever I go I receive a lot of warmth from them and when I enter the Bernabeu it's a dream and an honour to play and hear all the people chanting my name. I'd like to send my best wishes to the Madridistas and I hope we can win plenty of trophies this season and that you can all enjoy it," he concluded.

The contract renewal was made official by the club just after Vinicius Jr. received the Socrates Award which recognises footballers who show great commitment to charity and social projects.

Real Madrid will take on Rayo Vallecano in their upcoming match in the La Liga on Monday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor