"It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy": Hansi Flick after 4-0 El Clasico victory against Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], October 27 : Barcelona's manager, Hansi Flick, expressed his delight following his team's impressive 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the La Liga El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski led the charge, scoring twice within two minutesfirst in the 54th and then in the 56thputting Barcelona up 2-0. Seventeen-year-old Lamine Yamal added a third in the 77th minute, with Raphinha sealing the 4-0 win in the 84th.

This victory comes on the heels of Barcelona's 4-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich earlier in the week.

"I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona FC and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, and I'm very happy... We played a fantastic game, and I am so proud," Barcelona head coach Flick said at a press conference.

"We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession, and that changed the game. The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot on defending with a high line and on how we want to press the ball. It's also important not to leave spaces when playing Real Madrid because they have incredible players," he added.

"I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our ideas, and right now, we are fluid, and we want to keep moving forward," Flick noted.

Kylian Mbappe, making his first El Clasico appearance, had scoring attempts in each half ruled offside in a frustrating match for Real Madrid at their home ground.

Both Mbappe and Jude Bellingham missed opportunities to bring Real Madrid back into the game.

With 10 wins and one loss from 11 games, Barcelona leads the table with 30 points. Real Madrid sits in second place with 24 points, following seven wins, three draws, and one loss from 11 matches.

