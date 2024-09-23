"It's like he's got Satan in his foot:" Former Manchester City player hails Kevin De Bruyne

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Manchester City legend Shaun Wright-Phillips heaped praise on midfielder Kevin De Bruyne saying that he has got Satan in his foot.

De Bruyne played an important role in Manchester City's Premier League win in the 2023-24 season, even after being sidelined for the first half of the season due to an injury. He scored four goals and attempted 10 assists after playing 18 matches in the Premier League.

"Kevin De Bruyne, he's Kevin De Bruyne. It's like he's got Satan in his foot. He knows for an attacking player, he's the perfect player to have behind you. He is probably one of the greatest midfielders that have played in the Premier League. There are a lot of people who will hold their hands up and say they can kind of agree. And if not, probably in the world," Wright-Phillips said while speaking to ANI.

The Belgium international joined the Man City team in August 2015 from German club Wolfsburg. The 33-year-old scored his 100th goal for his side in April this year against Crystal Palace. He has got many assists in his career so far which included 19 assists for Erling Haaland in the last two seasons. De Bruyne is also the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League assists, doing so in 237 matches.

Further, the legendary player went on to talk about City striker Haaland. He admitted that the Norweign is capable of breaking Lionel Messi's record of scoring 91 goals (2012 with FC Barcelona) in a season.

"We've seen what Haaland is capable of over the last two years. He's nearly reached 100 goals within a season and a little bit so for me in general as long as the chances are there and he's on firing form right now. I don't see why he can't but like I said, I don't think he's necessarily concentrating on breaking the rules. He's just more focused on scoring goals," the 42-year-old added.

Haaland had a season to remember after he made a switch to the Premier League from the Bundesliga last summer in 2022.

The 24-year-old was awarded the 'Gerd Muller Trophy' for the Best Striker of the Year. Haaland secured a treble of Championship titles with Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Haaland went on a monumental goal-scoring spree, with a total of 56 goals in a single season, which was also his debut season with City. He broke the record for most goals by a Premier League player across all competitions in a season.

Last season in the Premier League, the forward netted 27 goals in 31 appearances and registered five assists as well. His elusive treble triumph was followed by a league title and a League Cup double in the 2023-24 season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor