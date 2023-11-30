"It's not even close": Former Liverpool star gives his take on Messi, Ronaldo rivalry

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher stated that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is way ahead of Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate of greatest of all time.

Ronaldo and Messi gave birth to arguably the greatest rivalry of the modern-day football. During their time in Spain Messi played for FC Barcelona and Ronaldo led the attacking charge for Real Madrid.

Many former icons and pundits have given their verdicts about the player that they feel has an edge over the other, but Carragher feels that Mess is the clear choice between the two.

"It was never a debate. Ronaldo's nowhere near the level of Messi. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Messi is the greatest player of all time, it's not even close. Ronaldo scored goals, Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player," Carragher said on CBCS Sports as quoted from Goal.com.

Messi dazzled around the pitch in the World Cup 2022 and guided La Albiceleste to the World Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia. He was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

With this award, Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the prestigious award. He represents the club Inter Miami.

He was also crowned as Inter Miami's MVP earlier this month. Under his leadership, the club won their first trophy in their entire history.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is dominating the Saudi Pro League while playing for Al Nassr. With his brace against Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scripted another benchmark.

The Portuguese superstar now has scored the most first-division goals in football history, he has 527 career league goals now. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also scored 61 goals in 2023.

