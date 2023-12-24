"It's not fair: Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino frustrated over lack of prepration time

London [UK], December 24 : Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his frustration over the Premier League's schedule which leaves players with minimum time to recover.

After playing Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Chelsea are playing Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and three days later they will host Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge.

For Sunday's fixture Wolves had two extra days to prepare for the game, on the other hand, Crystal Palace will have twice the amount of time as they played their last game on December 21.

"The problem is the difference between the teams. If we all play on the 24th or we all play on the 27th, we are in the same circumstance. But the problem is that one plays (on the 21st) and another on the 27th. That is a big disadvantage or advantage. But I don't complain," Pochettino said as quoted from Goal.com.

"The problem is to organise the situation better because it's not fair. It's not to make an excuse, not to open the umbrella before the rain. But come on, it's a fact. It's the reality," Pochettino added.

The lack of game time has left Chelsea struggling for form, fatigued and dealing with a handful amount of energy.

The Blues currently sit 10th in the league with more losses than victories in the entire season.

