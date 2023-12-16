IWL 2023-24: Karishma’s hat-trick sends East Bengal packing against Kickstart FC

Bengaluru, Dec 16 Karishma Shirvoikar scored the first hat-trick of the IWL 2023-24 season to guide Kickstart FC to a cushy 3-1 win over East Bengal at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday.

Kickstart FC, last year's finalists, now find themselves at the top of the table with six points, showcasing their early dominance in the league.

From the opening whistle, Karishma set the tone with constant probing runs down the right flank, exposing the vulnerabilities in East Bengal's defense. While the visitors displayed commendable efforts, Kickstart remained focused, executing their game plan efficiently.

The breakthrough came five minutes before halftime when Karishma, despite the close attention of two defenders, skillfully shielded the ball and slotted it into the far corner, giving Kickstart a well-deserved lead.

The second half saw East Bengal making attempts to turn the tide, but Karishma once again stole the spotlight in the 69th minute. Maneuvering past two defenders, her shot found the net, leaving East Bengal goalkeeper Keisham Melody Chanu unable to anticipate the trajectory.

East Bengal fought back briefly, with junior international Sulanjana Raul injecting life into their attacks. Raul displayed fine skills, guiding a long ball into the net with a deft angular shot, offering a glimmer of hope for the visitors. However, any aspirations of a grand comeback were quashed by Karishma's relentless pursuit.

In the dying minutes of the game, Karishma showcased her goal-scoring prowess once more, completing her hat-trick and sealing Kickstart FC's commanding 3-1 victory. The win not only propels Kickstart to the top of the table but also establishes Karishma Shirvoikar as a formidable force in the IWL 2023-24 season.

As Kickstart FC celebrates their early-season success, East Bengal faces the challenge of regrouping and strategizing for the battles ahead in the intensely competitive Indian Women's League.

