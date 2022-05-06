IWL: Indian Arrows ride early goals to defeat Hans Women

Indian Arrows picked up a convincing 2-0 win over Hans Women FC in their Indian Women's League 2022 tie at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The AIFF's developmental side took an early lead through Apurna Narzary in the 10th minute. The midfielder picked up a loose ball in the middle and struck well from inside the box to make it 1-0. The No. 12 had another chance to score her second of the game in the 17th minute, but her attempt grazed over the crossbar.

The young side looked all determined to take home the three points with their calm demeanour and composure in midfield. Eventually, in the 23rd minute, Anjana Thapa set Narzary up after taking control over a loose ball. Narzary, in turn, passed it to Naorem Priyangka Devi. The skipper put the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 for the Indian Arrows.

The two sides shared an equal number of opportunities in the first half but it was the AIFF's developmental side that seemed more clinical in front of the goal. Hans Women goalkeeper Namrata Kaur had a busy day in particular, but managed to keep her lines clear in the second half.

Eventually, the Arrows held on to their lead and snapped up a jubilant victory. The win keeps them in the top half of the IWL table.

( With inputs from ANI )

