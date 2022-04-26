IWL: Mata Rukmani FC, Hans Women FC battle for first win

Bhubaneswar, April 26 Kalinga Stadium braces itself for a promising Hero Indian Women's League 2022 encounter between Mata Rukmani FC and Hans Women FC on Wednesday.

Mata Rukmani are still in search of their first win of the IWL campaign and head coach Sandeep Singh is optimistic of a positive result.

"It's an important game for us as we want to climb up in the table. Last three matches have not gone according to the plan for us, we are working hard on rectifying our mistakes.

"We are excited to be playing against the champions of Delhi & are looking forward to locking horns with them," Singh said.

Hans Women FC, on the other end, are in a similar situation as their counterparts from Chhattisgarh, without a win in three matches.

Expressing his thoughts on the campaign so far, head coach Vikas Dubey said, "I have a squad of young players with very few experienced players; they are learning a lot from each and every single match. That's what we are looking for. Each match will teach us a lot."

He went on to add, "We'll go with our strategy as we have planned in training. Also, we have worked on the areas where we were lacking."

