IWL: Sirvodem SC to lock horns with SSB Women

After suffering narrow-margin losses in their previous Indian Women's League 2022 fixtures, Sirvodem SC and SSB Women will lock horns at the 7th Battalion Ground on Monday, May 9.

Expressing his thoughts ahead of the game, Sirvodem SC Head Coach Mahesh Vijay Jagtap quoted, "We will try to avoid mistakes. SSB is a tougher side, so we will work according to our plans."

Further, he went on to provide his assessment of the season his side has delivered so far and the areas he wishes to improve. "We have to be positive and execute our plans properly. We need to minimise our mistakes."

On the other hand, SSB Women Head Coach Juliet Miranda also provided her thoughts going into Monday's game. She said, "In the next game, we have to get the three points. It is very much vital for us. We have to go all out to get our winning momentum back again."

Speaking about the areas of improvement for the team, Miranda stated, "We have played six matches. After three losses, we have to motivate the players more to come back again with a positive mindset. We also have to work on our finishing in the attacking third."

( With inputs from ANI )

