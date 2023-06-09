Jack Grealish reveals his favourite UCL game of 2022/23 season

Manchester [UK], June 9 : Manchester City winger Jack Grealish revealed his favourite game of the Blues UEFA Champions League 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester City have squared off against some of the biggest teams in the history of the competition and surpassed them to seal their place in the second UCL final.

After facing the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Grealish revealed his best UCL game of the season.

"Probably Real Madrid at home or Bayern at home. I like both of them games, and the away legs as well," Grealish said as quoted by manchestercity.com.

"It's so difficult to go away in Europe and they were different games home and away. Against Bayern we were 3-0 up and had to go there, we knew it was going to be tough whereas for Madrid we played them away first so we had to win at the Etihad. That's why I would pick that one," Grealish added.

Along with Grealish, the Portuguese defender Ruben Dias found it hard to choose between the two games.

"Between Bayern at home and Madrid at home, I couldn't really choose. I think Madrid was just, in a way, more special because of last year, because of Madrid's history in this competition," Ruben Dias said as quoted by manchestercity.com.

"To win that game the way we did was special for all of us but if you ask me, the Bayern game was decisive in the end. It was so balanced and the result could have been different in many ways," Dias signed off.

Manchester City are on the verge of completing a historic treble. They will become the first English team to achieve the accolade since 1999. The last team to win the treble was their local arch-rivals Manchester United.

City will aim to lift their first UCL trophy as well as complete the treble against Inter Milan on Sunday.

