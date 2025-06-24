Jamshedpur FC building legacy through homegrown Indian talent

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Jamshedpur FC may not always dominate headlines with high-profile Indian signings, but the club has quietly built a strong reputation for nurturing and trusting homegrown talent.

Since their formation in 2017, the club has become a trusted platform for Indian players looking to prove themselves. While the presence of the famed Tata Football Academy (TFA) in the city laid a strong foundation for football, Jamshedpur FC have continued that legacy by helping domestic talent mature into reliable professionals, according to the Indian Super League website.

TFA graduates like Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Subrata Paul, and Nikhil Barla have all represented Jamshedpur FC at various points in the ISL, but the club has also played a key role in the development of other players such as Farukh Choudhary, Mohammed Sanan, and Ritwik Kumar Das. Whether nurtured through the local system or signed from elsewhere, these players have flourished in Jamshedpur FC's steady and supportive footballing environment.

Farukh Choudhary arrived at Jamshedpur as a raw forward in their debut ISL season and found the stability he needed. Under different coaches, he was trusted with various attacking roles, and his energy and tactical discipline became invaluable. He scored his first goal in his second season with the club in a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United FC, but the 2019-20 season with the club saw a more mature version of him. He made five goal contributions that season.

His performances earned him a national team call-up, proving that consistent minutes and faith from the club could build a career.

After a brief spell at Mumbai City FC, he returned to Jamshedpur FC under Owen Coyle but missed their Shield-winning season due to injury. He rejoined the squad the following season. The forward currently plays under Coyle again at Chennaiyin FC.

A local boy from Jharkhand and a graduate of the Tata Football Academy, Mobashir Rahman seamlessly transitioned into the senior team. He made his ISL debut under Cesar Ferrando, coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC.

His intelligent positioning, high work rate, and versatility made him a trusted option across multiple managers. He was a key part of the ISL Shield-winning side under Owen Coyle. After stints with East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, he returned to JFC last season, bringing experience and composure to the midfield.

A member of India's FIFA U-17 World Cup team, Jitendra Singh had to work hard for his breakthrough at Jamshedpur FC. He joined the club in the 2019-20 season, but it wasn't until the 2021-22 season under Owen Coyle that he truly established himself.

Not one for flashy moments, he impressed with his consistency, positioning, and maturity in midfield. He became a vital part of the Shield-winning squad, often doing the unseen but essential work. After five solid seasons with JFC, he made a move to Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, according to ISL website.

Ritwik Kumar Das showed promise in the I-League but took time to settle into the ISL. After a quiet stint with Kerala Blasters FC, he joined Jamshedpur FC and quickly established himself. He scored four goals and provided an assist in his debut season, playing a crucial role on the wing as the club lifted its first-ever silverware.

With quick feet, explosive pace, and sharp decision-making in the final third, Das became a key player. His most prolific campaign came in the following season with six goals. However, injury restricted him to just one ISL appearance in 2023-24. Despite that, JFC kept faith, and under Jamil's guidance last season, he made a strong return, contributing three goal involvements as they reached the semi-final.

The young forward Mohammed Sanan has already delivered some standout moments early in his Jamshedpur FC career, whether it was his stunning strike against Mohammedan SC at the Furnace last season or the cheeky long-range finish against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in his debut ISL season.

With blistering pace and a fearless attitude, Sanan brought directness to the flanks. Since arriving from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs, he has grown into a confident performer. Under Khalid Jamil, he played a vital role in Jamshedpur FC's run to the ISL semi-finals last season, showing that his potential is beginning to translate into real impact.

Another member of India's historic U-17 World Cup campaign, Boris Singh, found his footing at Jamshedpur FC after spells with ATK FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. He grabbed the headlines with a goal in his second ISL appearance in the 2020-21 season and became a regular for the side over the next two seasons.

His burst of pace and stamina, along with his defensive abilities, helped him play across different roles. The club once again trusted a youngster and gave him the platform to evolve from a promising youngster into a dependable ISL starter. He has continued that form with FC Goa over the past two seasons.

