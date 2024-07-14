Jamshedpur FC sign goalkeeper Albino Gomes for ISL 2024-25 season

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Indian Super League (ISL) team Jamshedpur FC have strengthened their goalkeeping line-up with the acquisition of seasoned goalkeeper Albino Gomes on a two-year deal with an option to extend based on performance.

The towering goalkeeper, standing at 6 feet 2 inches, has a wealth of experience and an impressive record of 32 clean sheets in the ISL and I-League, making him a valuable addition to the Men of Steel. Gomes' career highlight was in 2017, when he played under Khalid Jamil's underdog Aizawl FC side through a phenomenal campaign to win the I-league, with the Goan having played all 18 games with 8 clean sheets, as per an official release by the ISL.

The talented 30-year-old is well-experienced, having played across teams in the ISL and I-league. He played a crucial role in Sreenidi Deccan FC's run in the I-League 2022-23 season, keeping an impressive seven clean sheets and helping the team finish as runners-up, missing promotion to the ISL by thin margins.

On signing for Jamshedpur FC, Gomes said, "I'm thrilled to be back in the ISL with Jamshedpur FC, a club steeped in history and passion. The energy of the fans here is electric, and I'm proud to be a part of this team. I feel fortunate to play under the guidance of coach Khalid Jamil, and I'm confident that I can earn his trust back with hard work and performances. I had a tough few seasons due to injury, but I worked hard to get back in the I-league over the past two seasons. Now my goal is to prove and establish myself as one of the top goalkeepers in India with Jamshedpur FC in the ISL."

Gomes' youth career began at Sporting Clube de Goa, followed by a stint at Salgaocar FC from 2013-15. He made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC in 2015 and later joined Aizawl FC in 2016-17, playing a crucial role in their championship-winning campaign. Gomes' impressive showings earned him a move to Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) in 2017-18, but a severe knee injury curtailed his season. After recovering, he joined Odisha FC (formerly Delhi Dynamos) in 2019-20 and later moved to Kerala Blasters FC in 2020. He then had stints at Churchill Brothers in 2022 and Sreenidi Deccan FC in 2023.

Head coach Khalid Jamil said about the signing: "I've had the pleasure of working with him before, and I know his capabilities and what he can bring to the table. He understands my expectations, and I'm confident he'll excel in his role. Acquiring Albino Gomes is a significant boost. His wealth of experience in both ISL and I-League, combined with his physicality and ability to integrate, makes him an asset," the release added.

