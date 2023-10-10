Jamshedpur FC signs Steve Ambri for remainder ISL season

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 10 : Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of 26-year-old forward, Steve Ambri, as a pivotal addition to the squad for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Known for his versatile attacking abilities, Ambri, brings a blend of pace and finesse to the team.

In a statement, Jamshedpur FC's Head Coach, Scott Cooper, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Ambri's arrival, stating, "At just 26-years-old, Steve Ambri is an exciting player with big experience in the French league which is a strong league and in Moldova with Sheriff Tiraspol."

"Being an international player, he comes with a great attitude, speed, physicality, goal scoring skills and fits our style of play which will be a great asset for the club in a time of need. We have seen him during the early stages already and he will fit right straight away," Cooper said.

Ambri's capability to perform in multiple forward positions and his sharp eye for goal position him as an invaluable asset to any team. His journey through international football includes a call-up to the France national under-20 football team for the 2018 Toulon Tournament on May 17, 2018.

However, in 2021 Ambri chose to represent Guinea-Bissau where he has made five international appearances for his national side. Notably, he was also selected for Guinea-Bissau's squad in the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament.

At the age of 26, Ambri has garnered experience with Nimes Olympique in France, where he made a name for himself in Ligue 2. His stint with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova was marked by significant goal contributions leading to numerous victories. Furthermore, Ambri showcased his skills on the UEFA Europa League stage while representing Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2022-23 season. His journey from the grassroots of French football to international recognition with Guinea-Bissau is a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for the sport.

Steve Ambri said, "This marks my first experience in Indian football, and I am thrilled to join Jamshedpur. Playing under the guidance of Scott is exciting, as our playing styles are harmonious. I am eager to contribute by scoring goals for both, the club and the passionate fans. I have heard about the rich cultural heritage of Jamshedpur and the fervent support at The Furnace. I look forward to embarking on this new chapter with the Men of Steel."

