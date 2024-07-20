Jamshedpur gets set to play first-time hosts of Durand Cup with ceremonial fervour

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 20 : Jamshedpur, the 'Steel City of India' and home of Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC (JFC), welcomed the 133rd Durand Cup to its shores with great ceremonial fervour.

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize and the other rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President's Cup which the winners keep permanently, were then taken on a roadshow covering prominent city landmarks, attracting fans and generating immense enthusiasm in the football-loving city.

The three glittering Durand Cup trophies were showcased here for the first time at XLRI Auditorium in the august presence of Hafizul Hassan, Minister of Minority Welfare & Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, who was Chief Guest.

Also present were Lt Gen RC Srikanth, VSM, Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command and Chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee and Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice-President - Corporate Services, Tata Steel who was the Guest of Honour.

Lt Gen RC Srikanth, VSM said, "The Indian Army is proud to host this prestigious tournament in Jamshedpur. It is a city which is home to the Tata Football Academy, a beacon in grassroots development of the game. As we continue to spread the reach of the Durand in these regions, we believe it will not only pave a new path for a stronger civil-military relationship but also inspire the youth for a brighter, fitter and productive future. It is in this spirit of hope and positivity that we look forward to a glorious 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup edition. On behalf of Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron, Durand Cup Organizing Committee, I wish the organizing committee, the players and everyone involved in this year's tournament all the very best."

Addressing the audience on the occasion, Hafizul Hassan said, "Sports is imbibed to the culture of the state and Jamshedpur has a long and glorious tradition with football. Some of the best players of Indian Football of the modern era learned their trade from the hallowed TATA Football Academy here. Hosting the legendary Durand Cup for the first time is an honour and this will only increase the popularity of the sport in the city and the state overall. We thank the Indian Army for giving Jamshedpur this privilege. I urge all the football-loving people of the state to come and watch the matches like they always do in large numbers. We look forward to some competitive and exciting football matches in the coming days and wish all visiting teams and guests a wonderful time at Jamshedpur."

Tata Steel's commitment to sports shines with the Tata Steel Foundation's association of the prestigious Durand Cup, marking the tournament's debut in Jamshedpur. This underscores Tata Steel's role as a leading supporter of football in India. The JRD Tata Sports Complex's recognition as the ISL season's Best Pitch in 2023-24 further exemplifies this dedication.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said, "We are happy and proud to host such a prestigious tournament in Jamshedpur. Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel, and we have always supported sports and sportspersons. We wish the teams participating in the Durand Cup all the best."

The sports complex is also home to Jamshedpur FC and is also known as 'The Furnace' by their fans. It will host Group D, which consists of the Red Miners themselves, fellow ISL side Chennaiyin FC, the Indian Army Football Team and the Bangladesh Armed Forces Football Team, one of the foreign teams in the tournament. The opening match will be played on 28th July with Jamshedpur FC facing Bangladesh Armed Forces FT. The match is scheduled for 4 PM.

The Sports Complex was also where the trophies were displayed after being taken there from the XLRI Auditorium through Mango Bus Stand, Sakchi Circle and JUSCO Circle. Thereafter, it was also displayed at the local P&M Mall.

All matches of the Durand Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

A total of 24 teams, including two Services teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, will be seen in action across 43 matches, which will be played in the four host cities of Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur (last two named making their debut as host cities) and Kolkata which will also host the grand final on August 31st at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

