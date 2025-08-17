Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Women's Championship

New Delhi [India], August 17 : India U17 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson, on Sunday, August 17, named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Women's Championship Bhutan 2025, which is scheduled from August 20 to 31 in Thimphu, as per the AIIF website.

Alexandersson, who historically guided the India U20S to their first AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualification in two decades earlier this month, will now lead the U17S as they gear up for the SAFF championship in the lead-up to the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held in October in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In a new format that will provide the players more game time, the SAFF U17 Women's Championship will feature four teams (India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh) competing in a double round-robin league. Each team will play six matches, and the one with the most points will be crowned champions.

The Young Tigresses will begin the campaign against Nepal (August 20), followed by Bangladesh (August 22), Bhutan (August 24 and 27), Nepal (August 29), and finally, Bangladesh again (August 31). All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Women's Championship, Bhutan 2025.

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Beena Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Jada Fernandes.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeper coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and conditioning coach: Saifulla

India's schedule at the SAFF U17 Women's Championship, Bhutan 2025 (all times in IST)

August 20: Nepal vs India (14:30)

August 22: India vs Bangladesh (14:30)

August 24: Bhutan vs India (14:30)

August 27: India vs Bhutan (17:30)

August 29: India vs Nepal (17:30)

August 31: Bangladesh vs India (14:30).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor