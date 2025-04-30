Kalinga Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan SG takes on FC Goa in the 1st semi-final

New Delhi [India] April 30 : The stage is set for an exciting semi-final showdown in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, with four top teams battling it out for a spot in the final, as per the ISL official website.

Indian Super League (ISL) double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on FC Goa in the first semi-final on Wednesday afternoon at the Kalinga Stadium, as per a release from ISL.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head into this semi-final with tremendous confidence after a morale-boosting win against Kerala Blasters FC in the quarter-finals. Having already secured a spot in the AFC Champions League Two by winning the ISL Shield and adding the ISL Cup to their trophy cabinet the Mariners are fielding a young, hungry squad determined to continue their winning run.

Bastob Roy, the assistant manager of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, acknowledged FC Goa's strength but emphasised his team's focus and readiness for the semi-final, viewing it as an opportunity for both young and senior players to gain exposure.

"FC Goa are, without a doubt, a better and stronger team than Kerala Blasters. So my job is not easy. But my players are focused and ready. It's an exposure trip for the young boys and some seniors as well. It's a semi-final and I've told my boys to enjoy the game," Bastob Roy said.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have shown the resilience and character, most notably in their comeback win over Punjab FC. Under Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs have looked sharp and are among the frontrunners to lift the trophy and secure a shot at continental football next season.

"Everyone knows that you have to win four games to be the champion. Every game is very difficult. Winning a trophy is very important," Manolo Marquez said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor