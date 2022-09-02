Kalyan Chaubey will take Indian football to greater heights and glory: Ex-AIFF chief Praful Patel

New Delhi, Sep 2 Former All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Friday congratulated Kalyan Chaubey on being elected as the new head of the country's football body, saying that the former goalkeeper will take Indian football to "greater heights and glory".

Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided election for the post of president, while NA Haris defeated Rajasthan Football Association president Manvendra Singh 29-5 to become the vice-president of the country's football body.

Patel said he is hopeful that Kalyan Chaubey will take Indian football to greater heights.

"Congratulations to former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey on being elected as the new president of AIFF. I am sure he will take Indian football to greater heights and glory. I extend my whole-hearted support to him for the betterment of this beautiful game and wish him all the best," Patel told .

It was expected to be a close contest between Kalyan and the poster boy of Indian football Bhaichung for the post of president, Haris and Manvendra for the post of vice-president and Kipa Ajay and Kosaraju for the post of treasurer, but the one-sided results came as a huge surprise.

had recently published that the trio was favourite for the top posts, but what caught the onlookers by surprise was the margin of victory.

