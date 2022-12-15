Karim Benzema to make a shocking return for World Cup final to tackle Messi's Argentina?

Karim Benzema could make a sensational return to the France squad in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, despite missing the rest of the tournament through injury. Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a thigh injury in training in Qatar on the eve of the tournament, flew back home to Madrid to begin work on his recovery when the tournament began. Benzema could now make a shock return to the squad if Didier Deschamps needs to call upon his services because he was never replaced in the French team after leaving the squad.