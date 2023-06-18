Karnataka, Punjab play 1-1 draw in Senior Women's National Football Championship

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 18 : In a comeback match, Karnataka held Punjab to a 1-1 draw in a Group A clash of the Senior Women's National Football Championship 2023, at the GNDU Main Ground on Saturday.

Both goals came in the second half. Punjab skipper Neha Mann opened the scoring in the 48th minute after her header from a corner went past Karnataka's custodian Aiswarya A into the back of the net, as per the-aiff.com.

Maitreyi Palasamudram equalised for Karnataka in the 56th minute. A defensive lapse in the Punjab defence allowed Maitreyi to find the ball in the open with only goalkeeper Sita Sharma to beat. Maitreyi made no mistake.

Karnataka's Aiswarya A was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Karnataka and Punjab will now face Chandigarh and Odisha, respectively, in their next matches on June 19.

Yati strikes for Chandigarh

Chandigarh edged past Jharkhand 1-0 in a group A clash at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

The all-important goal was scored by substitute Yati Mehta to fetch three points for her team. Chandigarh head coach, Sanjeev Maria pulled off a masterstroke in the 61st minute by bringing on Yati Mehta in place of Vedika Gulia.

Yati scored seven minutes from normal time to put Chandigarh in the second spot in the group with four points from two matches. Jharkhand is yet to earn a point. Midfielder, Nitu Linda of Jharkhand was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Tamil Nadu continue winning run

Tamil Nadu maintained their winning habit with a 3-0 against Odisha in a group A clash at the GNDU Main Ground.

A brace from Indumathi Kathiresan and a goal Sandhiya Ranganathan were enough to settle the match in favour of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu now have six points from two matches and are sitting at the top of Group A. Indumathi Kathiresan was adjudged the player of the match.

