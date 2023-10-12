Kerala Blasters defender Aiban Dohling to miss rest of ISL 2023-24 season due to injury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have announced that defender Aiban Dohling has been sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to an injury sustained during their match against Mumbai City FC.

The full-back suffered the injury in the first half of the game, marking his third start for Kerala Blasters in the ongoing ISL season. He had been an instrumental part of the team's previous victories against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Expressing his disappointment, Dohling took to Instagram to share his thoughts, stating, "Absolutely devastated to have picked up this injury at such a crucial time in the season. Gutted I won't be able to play any further part in the Indian Super League for my team Kerala Blasters."

Despite his setback, Dohling remains committed to supporting his teammates during his recovery. He added, "But now it's all about supporting the boys and getting behind them. I'm going to give everything I have to make sure I come back stronger than before."

Aiban Dohling joined Kerala Blasters during the summer transfer window, signing a three-year deal after a notable career at Shillong Lajong FC and an impressive stint with FC Goa in the ISL.

In their previous match, Jorge Pereyra Diaz continued his impressive form, scoring the opening goal for Mumbai City FC in the dying minutes of the first half. The Blasters managed to level the score in the second half with a superb header from Danish Farooq.

However, the Islanders quickly regained their lead within 10 minutes, with Lalengmawia Ralte scoring his first goal of the season, which ultimately proved decisive.

Following their match against Mumbai, Kerala Blasters FC has now dropped to the fourth position in the points table.

The Tuskers will next face NorthEast United FC on their home turf on October 21 after the international break.

