"Kerala Blasters deserved winners": Coyle after Chennaiyin's 3-0 defeat

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) head coach Owen Coyle said that Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) were the deserved victors following his team's 3-0 defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) match in Kochi.

The game on Sunday began with both teams on equal footing, each probing the other's defenses. The score remained level at halftime, but the home side dominated the second half, scoring three goals to secure all three points.

"Kerala Blasters FC ran out as the deserved winners in the end, but there were huge moments in the game that could have been fantastic chances to get in front. We had a great chance to equalise, and we had some wonderful chances in the game," Coyle said during the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

The trio of Jesus Jimenez, Noah Sadaoui, and Adrian Luna formed a strong combination for Mikael Stahre's side, making a significant impact, especially in the second half.

However, Coyle believed his side made it easier for the opposition and felt they could have defended better to prevent the goals.

"At 0-0 at half-time, we looked well-placed to go on and achieve a positive result. Kerala Blasters FC were delighted with the goals they scored, but defensively, from our point of view, the goals were so avoidable. That's quite tough to take, especially when you consider Kerala Blasters FC have some fantastic football players in Noah (Sadaoui), (Adrian) Luna, (Jesus) Jimenez, and (Kwame) Peprah. The young kid did well, so they have very, very good attacking players. But what we did, I felt, was make it easy for them with the mistakes we made in the build-up to the goals," he stated.

The Marina Machans now stand sixth in the table with 12 points from nine matches. They have played six away matches so far, collecting ten points, and only two at home.

Coyle's side travel to Kolkata to take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant next Saturday in another away fixture, before he looks to rectify the mistakes

"We've now played six games on the road and three at home, so it would have been nice to have picked up points to put us in a really good spot for capitalising on the home games. But ultimately, we've not."

"So, there's a lot to learn from and a lot to look at. We'll make sure to come back better and stronger, which we'll do. We'll be ready for that. Again, we're facing another tough away game, but we'll get ready for it," Coyle said.

Coyle also took a moment to thank the travelling fans for their outstanding support throughout the 90 minutes.

"Our fans were there right to the end. They kept cheering the boys on, and you know, we've not got the biggest fan base in the country, but they're so loyal, colourful, and energetic. They really get behind the team, so I thank them for that," Coyle commented.

