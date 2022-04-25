Kerala Blasters extend midfielder Jeakson Singh's contract till 2025

New Delhi, April 25 Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced a three-year contract extension of their midfielder Jeakson Singh, which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Making a mark in his third year at the club after making 19 appearances this season, the ISL 2021-22 season finalist Singh has cemented his place in the starting XI ever since he earned a promotion from the reserve team back in 2019.

"I am delighted to continue my association with this amazing club, which I consider very close to my heart. I thoroughly enjoyed myself playing for Kerala Blasters in the past three seasons and I am very grateful that I will be able to continue donning the yellow shirt," Jeakson said.

Finishing the season with 84 tackles, 38 interceptions, 32 blocks, and 20 clearances in the defensive department alongside having three goal contributions including one goal and two assists, Singh has been an incredibly hard-worker under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

"Last year we came very close to creating history but missed it in the end. I hope to achieve success with the club in the coming seasons," he added.

The 20-year-old, who is currently with the national team for the preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, joins the likes of Sahal Samad, Rahul KP, and Bijoy Varghese to have signed a contract extension.

"I'm very happy about the deal with Jeakson. He has the potential to be one of the best players in India and is still far from his potential. I don't have any doubt on his work ethic and professionalism. I look forward to working with him and to chasing our targets together," said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of Kerala Blasters FC.

