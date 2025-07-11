Kerala Blasters FC announce departure of Jesus Jimenez by mutual consent

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC on Friday announced the departure of Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez by mutual consent.

The Spanish striker had joined ahead of the 2024-25 season, tasked with replacing Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos. Despite a tough campaign for the team, Jimenez hit the ground running and instantly made his mark. He found the back of the net in nine of his first 12 ISL matches, missing out on the scoresheet just three times during that period.

However, injuries in the mid-season and during the crucial final phase took away his rhythm. Jimenez ended the season with 11 goals and one assist in 18 appearances, recording a 28.21 per cent conversion rate and creating 17 chances.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have also announced the departure of Javi Hernandez, who played a massive role in their successful 2024-25 campaign under head coach Khalid Jamil.

The Spanish playmaker made 26 ISL appearances, scoring nine goals and registering three assists. He also created 33 chances, which fuelled Jamshedpur's attack.

His influence extended beyond the final third, as he regularly dropped deep to support build-up play and defensive transitions. Over the ISL season, he won 144 duels and made 148 recoveries, which highlights his importance across all phases of the pitch.

Hernandez assisted Jamshedpur FC to the semi-finals for the first time since the 2021-22 season, scoring in the first leg against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and in their knockout win over NorthEast United FC. He was also a prominent figure in their Kalinga Super Cup run, which ended on a bitter note with a defeat against FC Goa in the final.

Earlier on Thursday, FC Goa announced the departure of Spanish centre-back and club captain Odei Onaindia. Onaindia joined the Gaurs ahead of the 2023-24 season, following head coach Manolo Marquez from Hyderabad FC. The move reunited him with a tactical setup he was well-acquainted with, allowing the defender to settle in quickly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor