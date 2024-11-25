Kerala Blasters' head coach Mikael Stahre praises team after dominant 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 : Kerala Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre offered high praise for his team's dominant 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kochi.

Following a slow first half, Jesus Jimenez opened the scoring for the Blasters in the 56th minute. Noah Sadaoui added another goal in the 70th minute, and Rahul Kannoly Praveen's stoppage-time strike in the 92nd minute sealed the comprehensive win on Sunday.

Reflecting on the game in the post-match press conference, he said, "Firstly, congrats to all of us. I think it was a great win. I think we controlled the game. They had some big chances when we made individual mistakes, I don't know, in the first 15-20 minutes of the game. But in general, we defended well and also had great chances all the time. So I think we deserved this victory," as quoted by ISL.

Stahre was equally complimentary of the players' energy and the electric atmosphere created by the supporters.

"It was a really important game for us to be back on track, but I think we handled it well. And I think the supporters also supported us in a great way. There were more people today than expected, and it was also an electric atmosphere like always. So, yeah, in general, absolutely a solid game and well-deserved," he said, as quoted by ISL.

The Blasters came into the game on the back of a patchy run of form with three consecutive defeats in the last three games, making this encounter crucial in their campaign and their first clean sheet of the season.

Stahre lauded the defensive resolve, saying, "It was a super important win, but it was also super important to keep a clean sheet. Finally, finally, a clean sheet. And so I will sleep with a smile on my face."

Young winger Korou Singh provided the assist for the opening goal by Jimenez, marking his second assist in as many starts.

Stahre acknowledged the youngster Korou Singh's potential in the starting lineup, saying, "A really talented boy... I saw immediately that he (Korou Singh) is a guy that will be competitive in our group, and he has extraordinary qualities: his speed and one-against-one skills. He also works hard. For me, I think he's not completely ready for 90 minutes."

He also praised the impact of Rahul KP who was substituted in Korou Singh's place in the 61st minute stating, "Rahul (KP) came in really well. He was involved in the second goal, and he scored the third one by himself."

The Blasters moved up to eighth position with the victory, having earned 11 points from nine matches.

Stahre also emphasized the need for consistency in this competitive league, saying, "A victory brings energy, but it's really important that even though this is our sport and it's about the result, sometimes the results influence the players' and fans' moods. My job is to try to be as objective as possible and to keep up the level of energy," as quoted by ISL.

Kerala Blasters FC will aim to build on this momentum in their next ISL clash against FC Goa next Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor