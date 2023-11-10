Kevin De Bruyne "feels good" but return date still unclear, confirms Pep Guardiola

Manchester [UK], November 10 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday confirmed that star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is still weeks away from returning to training.

The Belgian midfielder has been on the sidelines since August as he was subbed off the pitch in the 23rd minute of the City's triumph in the campaign opener against Burnley. He went off the pitch holding his hamstring just like he did in the UEFA Champions League final.

Ahead of City's clash against De Bruyne's former club Chelsea, Guardiola revealed that the Belgian is still a couple of weeks away from training.

"I spoke with him and he said he feels really good. He's not training with us yet and I don't know when he will. I would say he's in the last phase before he trains with us again. I think (that could be soon), but I don't know. This kind of injury... it's better we don't put pressure on him," Pep said during the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"If the physio says next step, next step...no pressure. Recover, it's not necessary to take the wrong or bad decision and then you're back (where you were) again. Kevin's was a bad injury with surgery, so it's step by step," Guardiola added.

De Bruyne won't be the only recognizable face missing from City's line-up during their Sunday's trip to London. English defender John Stones is another key name who will miss the on-field action for the title defenders.

"He is injured. "He is not ready for tomorrow and we will see after international break. I don't know (whether he will be ready) for Liverpool. The doctor says it's not as bad (as first thought), but still I don't know. When he is going to be fit again, he will be back," Guardiola said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor