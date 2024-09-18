Khalid Jamil celebrates Jamshedpur FC's dramatic comeback victory over FC Goa in ISL

Margao (Goa) [India], September 18 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his delight after his team secured all three points with a comeback victory against FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Gaurs began the match on the front foot, creating numerous offensive opportunities and putting significant pressure on Jamshedpur's defense.

Under the guidance of Manolo Marquez, FC Goa took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a powerful strike from Armando Sadiku.

In the second half, Jamshedpur FC turned the tide. Javier Siverio equalized from the penalty spot, and in the 93rd minute, Jordan Murray scored a precise right-footed shot, beating FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani at the near post. This last-minute goal secured an important away victory for Jamil's team.

"It's an away game against a good team. As I said yesterday, we must get a positive result (from this game). We got it, and that is very good," Jamil said in the post-match press conference, as per quoted by ISL.

Despite relentless attacks from FC Goa, JFC's defense, led by Stephen Eze, held firm and effectively absorbed the pressure.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes was instrumental in the opening quarter, making several crucial saves to deny the Gaurs.

Jamil praised his players for their resilience and character in the second half, which enabled them to secure a comeback win.

"This is football. You have to be clinical in converting (your chances). Today, everything went our way," Jamil said.

"The first half was not up to the mark; they (FC Goa) played well. Albino (Gomes) was good; he saved many chances. The defence was good. We came back (in the second half). Jordan (Murray) came in and made the difference. Good combination among him, Javi (Hernandez) and (Javier) Siverio. Everybody worked hard, and we played as a team. That's a good point," Jamil explained, as per quoted by ISL.

He was happy securing all three points in the away game.

"I am happy to get three away points, and that's the most important thing," he remarked.

Looking ahead, Jamil is focused on building momentum from this victory and is determined to deliver another strong performance in their next home fixture against Mumbai City FC.

"We must believe in ourselves in what we can do. We have to prepare, and we should not be overconfident," he said as per quoted by ISL.

"The next game is also a big game in our home ground. We have to be prepared, and we must get positive results," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor