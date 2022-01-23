La Liga: Atletico stun Valencia in dramatic comeback win, Sevilla drop points against Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid on Saturday dramatically defeated Valencia 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano after overcoming a two-goal deficit.

Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa, and Mario Hermoso scored the goals for defending champions.

The visitors started the match at a good pace as they took the lead in the 25th minute through Musah. And Valencia again scored just before half-time through Hugo Lato to double their lead.

Atleti pulled one back through Cunha after 60 minutes on the clock. As the match reached business-end, Atleti kept going and found the equaliser in the 91st minute through Correa.

However, hosts kept the pressure as Hermoso made it 3-2 at death to complete an epic comeback.

At the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Sevilla FC picked up a point at home to RC Celta de Vigo in an entertaining affair.

Based on the half-time scoreline, a point seems like a point gained for Sevilla, but hosts would rue the missed chances as they could have closed the gap on league leaders Real Madrid with a win.

Papu Gomez and Oliver Torres scored in quick succession to level the scores for hosts, after Cervi and Aspas had also scored in the space of just a few minutes to give Celta a two-goal lead at the interval. Oliver nearly added a second late on, but his effort struck the base of the post.

Sevilla now have 46 points from the 22 matches while Real Madrid have 49 points from 21 games.

( With inputs from ANI )

